Thieves who smashed stolen car through fence still at large

UPDATE, MONDAY 7.30AM: A STOLEN vehicle is yet to be found after it smashed through the gates of a Rockhampton business and drove off.

Police yesterday attended R&B Motors on Fitzroy St near the CBD and believe thieves took the keys from the office.

They then drove the stolen Toyota RAV4 through the double gates and left via the laneway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman this morning said the vehicle had not been located, and no one has been charged at this time.

UPDATE 6:27PM: THIEVES who broke into a Rockhampton business, grabbed a set of keys and stole a vehicle today are still on the loose.

Police were called to R&B Motors about 12pm today after it appears the fence was rammed with a vehicle and knocked to the ground.

They had been on the hunt for a Toyota RAV4, which was taken from the business and yet to be located.

The owners joined police at the Fitzroy St address earlier today as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one had been charged over the incident as of 6.30pm.

INITIAL 12.37PM: Police are on the lookout for a stolen car after a business was ram raided in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police were called to a job at around 12pm today after it was reported a car ran into the gates of R&B Motors on Fitzroy St.

It is believed a 2012 red RAV4 was involved.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police said property has most likely been stolen from the location.

The owner of the business has been called to the scene.

More to come.