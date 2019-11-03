Menu
Rockhampton riverbank.
Things are about to heat up on Rocky’s riverbank precinct

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
3rd Nov 2019 7:00 PM

WITH a potentially blistering hot summer on the horizon, Rockhampton’s riverside precinct has decided to heat things up too with a great line-up of entertainment this month.

As part of Riverside Alive, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said there would be plenty of music, food, markets and entertainment, and children could learn some valuable lessons about staying safe in a Central Queensland summer.

“This November, the riverside will continue to come alive with all of the great events that residents have come to expect from this program,” Cr Strelow said.

“On Friday November 15, take some time out from exploring Rivernites and pull up a beanbag under the boathouse to catch a screening of Inside Out at 6.45pm.”

Visit www.advancerockhampton.com.au/Events.

