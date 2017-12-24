Think it's hot this Xmas? At least you're not in one CQ town

(From left) Isaac Tingle, 2, Alexandra Tingle, 5, Matthew Mayfield, 7, and baby Carter Mayfield enjoy a day at the 2nd World War Aquatic Centre celebrating Matthew's birthday.

SCORCHING Central Queensland summers are world's away from the Scottish winters Laura Tingle is used to for Christmas.

But the now Yeppoon woman wasn't phased about the sweltering heat expected for tomorrow, as long as she was surrounded by her closest family and friends.

As the heat set in around the region, Weatherzone reports a top of 30 degrees was expected for the Capricorn Coast to accompany a mostly sunny Christmas Day.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a day at 2nd World War Aquatic Centre in Rockhampton today and tire-out her two children at their friend's seventh birthday before Santa came.

"Hopefully Santa can sneak in and do his job tomorrow before we get up and spend Christmas with my parents in Emu Park,” she said.

Laura said their day would be spent inside with the air-conditioning cranked as the coastal town expected a humidity of 61 per cent and extreme UV index.

"We are originally from Europe so my parents do a big cook up that we pick at over the day, but it's mostly hot food so will definitely need the air-con on,” she said.

For Gracemere woman Taylor Mayfield, waterslides and jumping castles were planned at her home to beat the intense heat.

The 26-year-old moved to the region three weeks ago from Tannum Sands for her partner's job saying the expected top of 35 degrees was "ridiculous”.

Gracemere and Rockhampton should expect 55 per cent humidity throughout the day with only light north-easterly winds to alleviate the sun's bite.

Taylor said her whole family would gather at their home and she couldn't wait to put her feet up and even get a go on the slides.

Christmas Day around the rest of the region is expected to top previous years with Emerald and Blackwater expected to hit 39 degrees.

Emerald will beat last year's record by five degrees with 45 per cent humidity.

Christmas Day Weather

(Reports from Weatherzone.com.au)

Rockhampton- 35 degrees, 55% humidity, sunny, NE winds 8-15km h, extreme UV index

Emerald- 39 degrees, 45% humidity, sunny, 14km h winds, extreme UV

Yeppoon- 30 degrees, 61% humidity, mostly sunny, NE winds 11km h, extreme UV

Blackwater- 38 degrees, 47% humidity, sunny, extreme UV

38 degrees, 47% humidity, sunny, extreme UV Longreach- 42 degrees, 32% humidity, mostly sunny, extreme UV