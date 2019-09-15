Thinking of studying business? You should read this

TOP TEN: CQUni is ranked in the top ten for best MBA courses in the country.

TOP TEN: CQUni is ranked in the top ten for best MBA courses in the country.

YOU won’t find a teacher without a PhD in CQUniversity’s MBA course.

The faculty is one of two ranked universities offering a Master of Business Administration that have 100 per cent of teachers with doctorates and current business experience.

The university was ranked in the top 10 in the country for its MBA course in the Australian Financial Review MBA Rankings 2019.

CQU MBA director Michael Segon said highly experienced teachers were key to achieving the ranking.

“One reason we are so successful is that our faculty are among the most qualified and active in the business community through consulting and advice roles,” Associate Professor Segon said.

The university was ranked eighth, up from ninth in 2017 and 13th in 2015.

The AFR’s BOSS magazine publishes a ranking of Australian business schools’ MBA programs every two years.

Results are based on findings from two surveys — one from schools, one from alumni to ensure the programs are evaluated from both perspectives.

The BOSS MBA rankings are calculated using alumni feedback on student satisfaction, improvement and value for money, and data provided by the business schools, including accreditations, qualifications of teaching staff, research output and staff with current or recent business experience.

Despite ranking eighth, domestic fees at CQU were dramatically less than all other universities ranked in the top 10.

Domestic fees were $31,200 at CQU, the next cheapest was the University of South Australia Business School with domestic fees of $49,650 — the most expensive was Macquarie Business School at $80,000.

Dean of Business and Law Lee Di Milia said his School’s MBA is the best value for money among Australian offerings.

“We are not a mass production MBA and this allows our learners to better engage with the learning and development opportunity,” Professor Di Milia said.

The MBA at CQU was recognised for its focus on integrity and social innovation and a commitment to sustainable development goals through successful certification with the United Nations-backed Principles of Responsible Management Education.