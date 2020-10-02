Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

Plans for stages 6A and 7 at The Shoals at Lammermoor Beach.

Plans for stages 6A and 7 at The Shoals at Lammermoor Beach.

ANOTHER application for the next stage of a residential housing estate on the Capricorn Coast has been submitted to Livingstone Shire Council.

The application, for stages 6A and 7 at The Shoals at Lammermoor Beach, Lammermoor, is the third one in a matter of a few weeks.

Applications for stage two at Hidden Valley Heights Estate and stages three, four and five of the Pacific Outlook, both near Yeppoon, have also been submitted.

The Shoals application is for roadworks, sewerage works, water works, stormwater works and site works.

The application states the proposed operational work, including GST, materials and labour, is valued at $645,000.

The site at Sea Salt Dr, Lammermoor, has current approvals from September 2017.

The application was submitted by Hartecs NGA Engineering on behalf of Keppel Developments.

A fee of $20,400 is required for the application which includes a base fee of $17,500 plus two per cent of value for work worth more than $500,001.

The Shoals at Lammermoor Beach is one minute to the beach and a quick drive to the marina.

Keppel Developments is a locally owned and operated company.

Its current developments includes Sea Haven Yeppoon, The Shoals Lammermoor Beach and Crestwood Norman Gardens.

The application is now being assessed by council officers.

RELATED:

Earthworks proposed for stage two of coast housing estate

Next stages of exciting Yeppoon housing estate proposed