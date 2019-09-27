Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Protesters are again blocking the gates to the worker's camp at Adani's CQ mine site.
News

Third day of protest action at Adani mine

Ashley Pillhofer
27th Sep 2019 6:31 AM | Updated: 6:58 AM
ANTI-coal protesters have commenced a third day of consecutive action at Adani's Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland.

Frontline Action on Coal representatives have again blocked the exit of the worker's camp near Clermont.

In a livestream posted on the group's facebook a protester said the protest had blocked the gates to camp and was stopping a series of worker's trucks going to work.

It is understood about 30 people are involved.

Yesterday two protesters were removed from drill lines they suspended themselves to for more than 24 hours and a group of 40 people aged between three to 30 blocked a number of gates to the mine site and worker's camp.

Mackay Daily Mercury

