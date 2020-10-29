Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students at a high school have been evacuated after a caller made a bomb threat in the third day of similar threats to schools across NSW.
Students at a high school have been evacuated after a caller made a bomb threat in the third day of similar threats to schools across NSW.
Crime

Third day of school threats during exams

by Christopher Harris
29th Oct 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Students at North Sydney Boys High School were evacuated after a caller rang the school and said there was a bomb on the premises.

All the students at the school were told to leave the school's buildings following the call which was received this morning.

It is the third day this week public school students have been forced to evacuate after an encrypted threatening email was sent to at least 19 Sydney schools on Tuesday and north coast schools were evacuated on Wednesday.

Today's phone call threat would have disrupted students at the school's modern history exam which was due to begin at 9.25am and also the Information and Digital Technology exam.

North Sydney Boys High School.
North Sydney Boys High School.

Originally published as Third day of school threats during HSC exams

bomb threats crime education hsc exams 2020

Just In

    How to cash in on your tax

    How to cash in on your tax
    • 29th Oct 2020 11:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Elderly pair shaken following North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Elderly pair shaken following North Rocky crash

        Breaking A nose-to-tail collision reportedly impacted peak-hour traffic for a short time.

        Rocky students get the ‘big chop’ in support of cancer

        Premium Content Rocky students get the ‘big chop’ in support of cancer

        Lifestyle Soon-to-be graduates take part in one last senior school tradition – all in the...

        ONLINE POLL: Who do you think will win in Rocky and Keppel?

        Premium Content ONLINE POLL: Who do you think will win in Rocky and Keppel?

        News The Morning Bulletin is calling on readers to vote in our online poll to determine...

        ‘Very scared’: The phone call every parent dreads

        Premium Content ‘Very scared’: The phone call every parent dreads

        News Family of Yeppoon Rd crash victim speaks out: Their agonising wait to learn if teen...