Third time’s a charm for Rocky triathlete

Tennille Danvers took out the women's enticer at the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

It was a case of third time’s a charm for Tennille Danvers in the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

She won the enticer (350m swim, 9km ride and 2km run) in what was her third shot at the event.

Danvers, of Rockhampton, was among the 100 competitors who took part in the women’s only enticer and sprint triathlons.

More than 90 keen youngsters took part in the four junior divisions, with about 20 entrants in the all-abilities aquathlon.

Competitors emerge from the swim leg, which was held in the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

The triathlon started in the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, with the bike leg circling the Rockhampton Showgrounds and the run leg along the riverfront.

Danvers was excited to claim her first podium finish, and said the race went to plan.

She said the Rockhampton Triathlon was a great event to be involved with.

“Everyone’s very supportive; the Fitzroy Frogs encourage you along the way and so do the other women, which is nice,” she said.

“It’s a pretty easy course, nice and flat, and the pool is good for people who find the ocean swims a bit daunting.”

More than 90 juniors took part in the Rockhampton Triathlon on Sunday.

Danvers said she loved the challenge of triathlon, and made her first foray into the sport on the urgings of Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack.

“I’ve always liked riding and was into running before I had kids,” she said.

“Craig talked me into the first women’s only tri about three years ago at the sports expo. A friend and I came in it and we’ve done it every year since.”

Event co-ordinator Michelle Williamson said everything ran smoothly and it was a great morning.

“We had really good attendance on the day,” she said.

“We were pleased with how it all went and we saw lots of smiles on faces at the finish line.

“We had some very happy - and exhausted - participants.”