Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Third woman caught sneaking into Qld

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
30th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

 

A third woman is under police investigation after returning to Queensland from Victoria and failing to declare her whereabouts.

Queensland Police have fined one woman and the other two who flew back to Brisbane from Melbourne via Sydney remain under police investigation.

It comes after two women tested positive to the coronavirus on Tuesday night after returning to Brisbane from Melbourne and Sydney, and continuing to work and socialise throughout the city's southside while infectious.

It is not the third woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hill outside school hours care.

Queensland's Deputy Police Commissioner told ABC this morning that there were now three women, not two, involved in the criminal investigation.

"There was actually three involved not two, we have initiated action against one, the other two remain under investigation, and then there is another person who has tested positive for COVID," he said.

"So at the moment we have two people who have been to Melbourne and back that have tested positive, the other one is not yet positive, that person has had action initiated against them and the other two remain under investigation."

 

 

Originally published as Third woman caught sneaking into Qld

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROCKHAMPTON COURT: The full list of appearances for today

        premium_icon ROCKHAMPTON COURT: The full list of appearances for today

        News There are three pages of names to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court, today July 30

        YEPPOON COURT: See the list of those facing the magistrate

        premium_icon YEPPOON COURT: See the list of those facing the magistrate

        News Yeppoon Court will begin today from 9am with a two page list of appearances

        Residential market on the rise in country town

        premium_icon Residential market on the rise in country town

        Property The rural town is experiencing ‘very tight vacancy rates’, which is pushing...

        MORNING REWIND: Find some of the latest headlines here

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Find some of the latest headlines here

        News Check out the top stories and letters to the editor