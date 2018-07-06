Thirteen starters for Rocky's feature sprint race today

UNLUCKY: Trainer Lyle Rowe has three horses as emergencies in the Newmarket Handicap.

HORSE RACING: As if on cue, big fields are the order of the day for the Rockhampton Jockey Club's Newmarket Handicap race day at Callaghan Park today.

Some 110 horses accepted for the eight-race card, which could have expanded to nine had a greater number than 20 horses accepted for the $38,000 2 & 3YO QTIS Handicap (1100m).

As it stands, the race, which was not divided, has drawn a field of 14 starters plus six emergencies.

Spare a thought for Callaghan Park trainer Lyle Rowe as his three acceptors for the event - Hot Chocolate, Brow Rowel and Replacement - are among the emergencies.

However, Brow Rowel will get a start in the Open Maiden (1300m) but even then, the stable luck was out as it drew barrier 14.

Some 13 sprinters were declared to start in Rockhampton's feature sprint race, the $100,000 XXXX Gold Newmarket Handicap (1300m).

Charlie Boy will carry the number one saddlecloth in today's feature at Callaghan Park. DARREN ENGLAND

The number one saddlecloth will be carried by Tony Gollan's Brisbane sprinter Charlie Boy who, under Brad Stewart, will carry 60kg from gate 11.

Gollan will also be represented by On The Day, who fared little better at the barrier, coming up with 10 with international big race winning jockey Mark Du Plessis having the mount.

The Sunshine Coast's Darryl Hansen, who for many years was a trainer based in Rockhampton, is chasing his fourth Newmarket success with Divine Service to be ridden by Michael Hellyer.

Hansen, who has an enviable record in the Newmarket through the wins of Onalar (2008); Perugin Thought (2011) and Le Cap (2015) almost made it four successes when Divine Service was runner-up in the 2016 rendition of the feature.

Hansen rates Divine Service an excellent winning chance and on the minimum with 54kg with in-form Michael Hellyer aboard, the horse must be greatly respected.

Justin Stanley has a very real chance of another Rockhampton Newmarket success on Beaudesert trainer Diane Murphy's Peacock.

Stanley was a crowd favourite at Callaghan Park way back in 2003 when he combined with local trainer Kathy Mylne to win on Rockhampton sprinter Western Brace.

Speaking of Justin, his winning double at Mackay races last Saturday provided the likeable hoop with his maiden century of winners for a season during his 20 years of riding.

Stanley leads the Rockhampton jockeys' premiership table as well and he is on a roll after winning the inaugural $100k Battle Of The Bush Final at Doomben last Saturday week.