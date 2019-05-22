Menu
Major problem with skimpy bikini

by Rebekah Scanlan
22nd May 2019 9:45 AM

This bikini isn't like normal bathing suits.

Yes, it has all the makings of your standard beach attire; it covers your private parts, looks good and has minimal material to help you achieve maximum tan results.

But it's severely lacking in one major component you need in any piece of swimwear - the ability to get in the water.

If you're feeling utterly confused right now, you're not alone.

Woman finds major problem with this bikini after wearing it in the water.

A 22-year-old woman from Wales in the UK was left with the shock of her life when she went for a dip and turned "blue like a smurf".

Alisha purchased the $110 teal swimsuit from Pretty Little Thing, but when she wore it at a spa, she ended up covered in blue dye.

The surprised Brit told BuzzFeed she had worn it in the shower at her gym. When she then entered the sauna, she saw "dye running down my legs".

"I was stained blue, and it destroyed my towel," she explained.

The bikini leaked blue dye everywhere when submerged in water.

However, when she contacted the budget fashion retailer, she was told "on the website it does say that the set shouldn't be worn in water".

The customer service rep also pointed out that this bikini's official designation is "for poolside posing only".

"Be cautious when buying SWIMwear from @OfficialPLT," she wrote on Twitter. "Because it's only for 'poolside posing' and they'll still charge you, absolutely laughable."

Her tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 75,000 likes and 25,00 retweets, mostly from outraged shoppers who branded the bikini a "nightmare".

