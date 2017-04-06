'We're living the dream' Rocky swampy has the time of her life

ALL SMILES: Depot Hill resident Michele Pedder isn't too concerned about the flood water creeping into her home.

HER home may surrounded by knee-deep water, but this Depot Hill "swampy" says she's living the dream.

Despite the suburb being inundated by water and cut off from all vehicles there's a buzz of excitement in the air as people prepare to put their tinnies to good use.

Michele Pedder takes pride in where she lives and said she wasn't too concerned about the Fitzroy's broken banks.

"You know, being a swampy, I've been here my whole life you know, you sort of get enough warning before the water comes to get everything up from under the house," she said.

"We've put everything up under the house on tires and bricks, that's all you can do.

"If it comes up higher than that, that's just life."

The flood of 1991 peaked at 9.3m and stands out in Michele's mind as a huge flood which took her weeks to recover from.

Her mother however, is 93 years old and has been through every major flood in Rockhampton bar the 10.3m event of 1918.

"1991 was a huge one and it's cause the water stayed up for so long," Michele said.

"It was just a mess."

While the residents are happy to hang-out in their inundated suburb, Michele said people who come to poke around create problems.

"What annoys me down here is the stickybeakers," she said.

"If you don't come from here, stay away.

"We've got enough to worry about, let alone worrying about people coming and going."

Everyone you talk to in the area seems to be at peace with their situation and Michele is no different.

"If you live in Depot Hill, you're a swampy," she said.

"We're living the dream."