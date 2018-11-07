Menu
LUCKY NUMBER: Sandra Drake (second from right) and friends celebrate a win on the Melbourne Cup. Ms Drake backed a winner based on her birth date, 23.
This group's got what it takes to back a winner

Michelle Gately
7th Nov 2018 6:30 AM
FOR 15 years, Sandra Drake and her friends have been using Melbourne Cup Day as an excuse for their yearly reunion.

Yesterday, Ms Drake was one of the lucky punters at Rockhampton's Callaghan park who backed winner Cross Counter.

The Westwood woman used her tried and tested formula to pick the winner, but it's not one that's easy to replicate nor is it based on any horse's form.

It does, however, "nearly always” deliver a winner.

Ms Drake said she always backs a horse based on a number which is significant to her, and it's landed her with some extra cash in the 15 years the group has been meeting at Callaghan Park for the cup.

This year, it was her birth date, 23.

The group agreed it was the atmosphere they loved, and it provided a chance each year for a fun get-together for a group of friends and family who are now living in different parts of the region.

