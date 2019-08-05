This has to be Rocky's best kept secret

TCC students Grace Gabriel and Toby Bateman try out the lush Kettle Park sporting fields.

TUCKED away off a major road that leads out of Rockhampton is the city's best kept secret.

By day, the newly-redeveloped Kettle Park sports field is a first-class base and breeding ground for The Cathedral College's emerging talent.

But after school hours and on weekends, the complex situated just off Gladstone Road, doubles as a family-friendly venue that the whole community can enjoy.

It's a field of dreams complete with goal posts and line markings where youngsters can freely kick a footy or a soccer ball, and most importantly, just be kids.

Today Kettle Park was officially opened following a major redevelopment which saw The Cathedral College spend $1.1 million upgrading its fields, building amenities and installing an irrigation system.

Last year the college entered into a 20-year lease agreement with Rockhampton Regional Council and the venue now incorporates two playing fields for soccer, touch football, rugby league and rugby union, as well as a circular field for AFL, and an athletics track.

Many years ago Kettle Park was a junior cricket hub but in more recent times it had been a dormant facility.

"What we've done is turn a park that hasn't been used much by the public into a multi-purpose playing fields facility,” College principal Rob Alexander said.

GOOD SPORTS: The Cathedral College has transformed Kettle Park into a sporting wonderland. Allan Reinikka ROK050819akettle3

The college, which has about 1200 students, is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of Kettle Park.

And in a true show of good sportsmanship, it is sharing the grounds with not only the general public but also other schools and sporting clubs.

"A number of schools have already used the playing fields for their athletics carnivals,” Mr Alexander said.

"Fitzroys Rugby League use it for training and playing their matches and the community can also enjoy the wide-open spaces that it offers.”

Mr Alexander said a similar arrangement was in place with Bolton Park, a multi-court complex for netball, basketball and tennis.

The first partnership between the college and the council, Bolton Park, was opened in 2016 and one TCC invested $800,000 in.

"It warms my heart to drive past on weekends and see families playing basketball and tennis there,” Mr Alexander said.

The principal said naturally the college supported the south Rockhampton levee project as flood-prone Kettle Park would benefit from that coming to fruition.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the Kettle Park redevelopment was "an absolute win-win for the community.”

College students today gave the playing surface the thumbs up.

"It's green, well mowed, the lines are good and there's a lot more room out here,” said Toby Bateman, a sporting all-rounder with a passion for rugby league and union.

Fellow student Grace Gabriel, a touch football and netball player, said the Kettle Park surface was "nice and soft” and she also said Bolton Park was a great outdoor alternative to the college's Mercy Centre indoor facility.