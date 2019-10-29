‘This is f**ked’: Canavan and PM brawl

A MASSIVE blow-up erupted between Scott Morrison and Matt Canavan - with the fiery Resources Minister overheard yelling, "this is f..ked", in a closed door meeting over a disagreement relating to a Queensland election commitment.

The 20-minute heated exchange in the PM's office in Canberra last Tuesday ended with Senator Canavan all-but being booted out.

COMMENT: PM STILL TONE DEAF ON QUEENSLAND

Resources Minister Matt Canavan with Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this year. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

The clash was so loud it was heard by others metres away waiting to have their say - including first time MP Phil Thompson and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. The convoy of concern last week points to a broader issue of boiling frustrations between some in the PM's office and the LNP, with some feeling they are being ignored on issues.

The brouhaha was sparked over concerns there was a go-slow imposed by the PM's office on a business case for a new coal-fired generator at Collinsville, in central Queensland. Some in the PM's office view thermal coal as a "sensitive" issue.

During the election, Senator Canavan announced a $10 million study to develop the business case for baseload power options, including in Gladstone and Collinsville.

"Jobs in aluminium smelting, mineral processing and in manufacturing need stable, around-the-clock power. At the moment that comes primarily from coal-fired power. But there's no coal-fired power station north of Rockhampton,'' Senator Canavan said at the time.

It is understood Mr Morrison wants to first determine the energy needs of North and Central Queensland before committing to a feasibility study for a coal-fired generator in Collinsville. It is believed Mr Morrison wants Senator Canavan to show more patience for process.

First-time MP Phil Thompson is believed to have heard the heated exchange.

It is understood Senator Canavan, Mr Thompson and Ms Landry implored the PM to understand how much a new coal-fired generator was needed, and that it was part of their winning strategy in May.

Days after the heated conversation, Shine Energy chief executive officer Ashley Dodd, proponents of the Collinsville development, had a "positive" meeting with Mr Morrison. It is understood the indigenous man gave Mr Morrison a hug.

Senator Canavan refused to confirm or deny the blow-up yesterday, "because he did not comment on private conversations". But in a speech to the Committee for Economic Development Australia in Brisbane yesterday, he again spoke of the need for a Collinsville coal-fired generator.

"Without coal we will lose Australian manufacturing jobs,'' Senator Canavan said.

"That is why I back the proposed coal-fired power station at Collinsville. This proposal is backed by an indigenous owned company called Shine Energy. Shine wants jobs for the Birrai people on Birrai country. Birrai country is home to the Collinsville coal mine and the old Collinsville power station that shut a few years ago."

Mr Thompson also refused to comment on his private conversations with the PM but said: "I will always advocate for my electorate, no matter who I'm talking too".

Mr Morrison said yesterday there was "an independent process going on in relation to north Queensland which is what we promised at the last election".

"We expect that process should be concluded towards the end of this year and that would enable us to then consider what next steps are, in terms of whether it is Collinsville or others.

"The Collinsville project is a very good project but it needs to go through the same process as all the others. That is the integrity that Australians would expect."