MH370 Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah and 238 passengers and crew died when the flight went down. File picture
News

‘This is going to hurt’: Pilot recreates MH370 crash

21st Feb 2020 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A pilot has run through two scenarios for the last moments on MH370 in a flight simulator to show how investigators got the search zone wrong.

"This is going to hurt," Byron Bailey says as he puts the simulator into a "death dive", physically cringing as it hits the sea and declaring: "I hate the visuals."

 

Pilot Byron Bailey believes he knows what really happened to MH370. Picture: John Feder
The experienced aviator, who has flown for more than 50 years, is confident he knows where the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines plane is and that the captain deliberately ditched into the sea in the most isolated area he could reach.

Recreating that scenario in the simulator, he says searchers had actually come within about 30km of the downed plane.

"If I'm wrong then it means the aeroplane's probably been taken by aliens or is sitting in a hanger somewhere in Kazakhstan," he tells Sky News documentary MH370 The Untold Story, referencing some of the wilder conspiracy theories about the plane's fate.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts. Watch part five above and use the links below to access the rest of the show.

 

 

