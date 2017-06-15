26°
'This is just devastating for the whole community'

Trish Bowman | 15th Jun 2017 6:20 AM
Local Group Facilitator Annie O'Brien said hearing about a mass overdose by teens in Yeppoon sickened her.
WHEN Annie O'Brien heard the shocking news about a mass overdose a teenage Yeppoon party, she felt sick.

Annie, who runs the Extend Program for people rehabilitating from drug abuse, was upset and bewildered at how 11 teenagers from as young as 14 were able to get into such serious trouble at a Taranganba in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"This is just devastating for the whole community, it also shows the need for a higher level of education around abuse of any sort," Annie said after nine teens were hospitalised after a night of alcohol and prescription drugs.

"Schools should look at getting people who have been affected by abuse of drugs including alcohol to tell their stories and the devastating effects of such behaviour.

"This incident occurred on a Monday night, how could the parents not know where their children were? People can't say it's not my problem, this is a whole community problem.

"Schools and parents need to be talking to our young people and educating them from an early age before incidents like this occur."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was deeply saddened to read the news about 11 young people who were involved in a mass overdose of prescription drugs and alcohol in Yeppoon this week.

"It is extremely lucky that no one was killed as sadly, 5.8 people per day lose their lives to overdose in Australia," Ms Lauga said.

"Adolescence is a time of risk-taking, experimentation and testing boundaries, and using drugs or alcohol is sometimes part of this developmental process.

"Children and young people who use drugs or alcohol do so for a number of reasons, including peer pressure, to increase confidence in social situations or to cope with problems, psychological stress or mental illness.

"There is no doubt that these 11 children have certainly made some risky and bad decisions. "They will no doubt feel ashamed and scared as they come to terms with the consequences of their decisions. Making mistakes is a part of life, so long as we learn from them."

Moving forward, Ms Lauga believes the youth and their families will need the love and support of friends, family and community.

"Preparing our young people, in the best way possible, to make healthy and safe decisions is the most important thing we as a community can do. We need to help young people understand risks and consequences, and learn to make good decisions that keep themselves and others safe," she said.

"I want to thank the police, ambulance and hospital staff who responded quickly to this situation.

"It is extremely disappointing, however that some of these young people resorted to violence against a paramedic and hospital staff.

"When most Queenslanders go to work they don't have to factor in being assaulted as part of their day."

    Topics:  our kids our future yeppoon crime

