An Absolut Vodka bottle is all that remains on a park bench in North Bondi. A Daily Telegraph story on young people and drinking alcohol. Generic, drunk, drinking.

An Absolut Vodka bottle is all that remains on a park bench in North Bondi. A Daily Telegraph story on young people and drinking alcohol. Generic, drunk, drinking.

A MOTHER of four who turned to alcohol after the death of her grandmother spent the weekend in the watch house after breaching a domestic violence order.

The woman, 29, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said about 12.35am on August 8, the defendant was intoxicated and playing loud music in her Gracemere residence.

He said the victim woke up due to the noise and asked her to turn the volume down.

Snr Constable Rumford said the defendant responded: “This is my f---ing house. You can’t tell me what to do”.

He said police attended at 1.20am and spoke with her mother-in-law before the defendant came to the door.

Snr Constable Rumford said police asked the defendant to get the victim.

He said she did so, pushed the victim out the front door and locked the door behind him.

Snr Constable Rumford said she returned to the door aggressively and exited the residence with arms flailing as though she was about to assault someone.

He said she shouted at police to “f--- off. Just f---ing lock me up then.”

Snr Constable Rumford said police went to restrain the defendant and she moved her hands away.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been in a relationship with the victim for two years.

She said her client recently lost her grandmother and had not been dealing with that well, turning to alcohol.

Ms Legrady said her client wanted to seek help from the elders.

The woman was ordered to 18 months’ probation with convictions recorded.