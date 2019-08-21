'This is my job now... playing in these carnivals'

ON COURSE: Chris Rose of Ballina tees off at North Rockhampton Golf Club on day two of the Tropic of Capricorn carnival.

ON COURSE: Chris Rose of Ballina tees off at North Rockhampton Golf Club on day two of the Tropic of Capricorn carnival. Jann Houley

GOLF: Retired carpenter Chris Rose is loving his new "job” - and you can understand why.

It entails travelling the country, playing in veterans golf carnivals.

His latest stop is Rockhampton, where he is taking part in the Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn Veterans Carnival for the first time.

Ballina's Rose plans to play all five courses on offer at the carnival, which is now in its 11th year.

It started on Monday, with a 106-strong field hitting the fairways at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

The action moved to North Rockhampton yesterday, where more than 110 players teed off.

Glen Chopping of Rockhampton and Terry Franzmann of Townsville get ready to hit the fairways. Jann Houley

It will continue at Yeppoon, Emu Park and Capricorn Resort courses before wrapping up on Thursday, August 29.

Rose made an impressive start to the carnival, carding an 83 at Rockhampton to finish runner-up in the A-grade gross.

"That was pretty good but I had a few missed putts,” he said.

"Sergio (Sotelo) had 74 off the bat, which was a brilliant round of golf.

"The Rocky course was good. The greens were a little bit different to what I'm used to and same here (at North Rockhampton)... but everyone has to play the same course.”

Rose said he would definitely be factoring this carnival into his plans again next year.

"It's fantastic and I've met some lovely people,” he said.

"This is my job now - going around playing in these carnivals. It's good fun.”