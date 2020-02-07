This is not a drill: Thor spotted in Gladstone

IT'S not every day a movie star walks into Gladstone Airport, but this morning, staff and travellers were shocked to see Chris Hemsworth.

The Jet Bar Cafe posted staff selfies with the star of Thor to their Facebook page.

Staff member Maddy McPhail said it was pretty cool to meet him.

"He was just walking around like a normal person," Ms McPhail said.

While the popular actor didn't order anything from the cafe, Ms McPhail said the rest of his team did.