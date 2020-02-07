Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

This is not a drill: Thor spotted in Gladstone

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not every day a movie star walks into Gladstone Airport, but this morning, staff and travellers were shocked to see Chris Hemsworth.

The Jet Bar Cafe posted staff selfies with the star of Thor to their Facebook page.

Staff member Maddy McPhail said it was pretty cool to meet him.

"He was just walking around like a normal person," Ms McPhail said.

While the popular actor didn't order anything from the cafe, Ms McPhail said the rest of his team did.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

        premium_icon Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

        Crime A YEPPOON teenager who took photos of the girl next door through her bathroom window has fronted court.

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:34 PM
        It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

        premium_icon It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

        News Rockhampton councillor and zoo staff reveal the exciting revelation.

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
        Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

        premium_icon Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

        News A group of Nationals MPs are threatening to team up to block the government in...

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:28 PM
        COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of those scheduled to attend court today.