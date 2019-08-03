Menu
Nick Kyrgios pulled off the impossible.
Tennis

Watch: this is our favourite Kyrgios point ever

by Jai Bednall
3rd Aug 2019 12:41 PM

NICK Kyrgios has a highlight reel as long as his rap sheet, but this point might be his best yet.

The Aussie charged into the semi-finals of the Washington Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Slovakia's Norbert Gombos on Saturday - and the victory featured a moment of magic.

Having already pocketed the first set, Kyrgios was up 0-15 with Gombos serving to square the second set at 3-3.

That type of scoreline might not normally be the moment for Kyrgios to absolutely bust his backside to win a point. The match was pretty much in control.

But with the type of court coverage we rarely see from the 24-year-old, he retrieved two balls on the baseline he often would have let go, before scooting to the net and delivering a winner you have to re-watch to figure out what the hell happened.

But it wasn't the only highlight. Check out this craftiness.

Kyrgios will meet former social media rival and recent doubles partner Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final four, after the Greek No.1 seed defeated Benoit Paire 7-5 6-0.

nick kyrgios norbert gombos stefanos tsitsipas washington open
News Corp Australia

