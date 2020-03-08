RACING AWAY: Rockhampton Wolverines' Andrew Kapernick races away from the desperate Cairns Falcons defence in last night’s Reef Bowl at Browne Park. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

GRIDIRON: There were jubilant scenes at Browne Park as the Rockhampton Wolverines were crowned the 2020 Reef Bowl champions.

The minor premiers claimed the trophy with a commanding 26-nil win over the Cairns Falcons in the North Queensland Gridiron League decider in front of 1000 appreciative fans last night.

It was an incredible result for the Wolverines, who were playing their first season in the competition.

Rockhampton Wolverines' running back Brad Richards in full flight. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

Their defensive unit, as it has all season, starred in the win, scoring three of the team’s four touchdowns.

Defensive captain Jacob Borich produced an inspirational performance and was rewarded with the game’s MVP.

While thrilled with the individual accolade, the modest champion was quick to acknowledge his teammates.

“I’m pretty ecstatic with that accomplishment but, at the end of the day, it wasn’t a solo effort,” he said.

MVP Jacob Borich with his dad and coach Matthew Borich. Picture: Pam McKay

“It was a team effort; our defence stepped up big time and offence did enough to get us over the line.

“This is probably one of the best feelings going. I’m pretty excited.”

Mitchell Donohoe, the defence line’s right end, scooped up a ball to score the Wolverines first points.

“Normally that sort of thing never happens to me so it was pretty exciting and all the boys got around me,” he said.

“I can’t even explain it, it was so cool.

“This is absolutely unreal.

“We probably didn’t expect to do what we did. We knew we had athletes, we knew we had blokes who could play sport but we had to learn a completely new sport.

About 1000 fans packed in to Browne Park to watch the clash between the Rockhampton Wolverines and the Cairns Falcons. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“Everyone really bought into it and when everyone buys in like that that’s your result.”

Victorious coach Matthew Borich used the word “satisfying” to sum up the victory.

“We were always pretty confident but it was a tough game,” he said.

“Our defence won the game for us. They scored 18 points.

“In this kind of football a defence doesn’t normally score three touchdowns, that’s almost unheard of.

“Our defence all year has been outstanding. We’re very good offensively but defence never let us down.

“I don’t like singling out any one player, it was a team effort all the way, but I will single out our defence tonight. They definitely won the game for us.”