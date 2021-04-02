‘This is really scary’: Lara Trump hits out

Former US president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has hit out at Facebook after another controversial decision from the tech giant.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has spoken out against Facebook for removing her post featuring an interview with the former US president.

Mrs Trump, a former TV producer and personal trainer who is married to Mr Trump's son Eric, hosts a show called The Right View.

On Tuesday, the show featured an interview with her father-in-law, which her team proceeded to post online.

Mr Trump is currently banned from publishing on both Facebook and Instagram, pending a review from the parent company's independent oversight board. Citing that policy, Facebook took down Mrs Trump's post.

"We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump's Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking," the company said in an email to her team, which she subsequently shared on Instagram.

"In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts."

"And just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell's 1984. Wow," Mrs Trump remarked.

She replaced the deleted post with one linking to the interview on a different platform, Rumble.

A grab from Lara Trump's interview with her father-in-law, which Facebook took down.

Ms Trump, who was recently hired as a Fox News contributor, appeared on the network's morning show Fox & Friends today to discuss Facebook's decision.

"How did we get to this place where the former president of the United States can't be seen on your account?" host Brian Kilmeade asked.

"It's so crazy. And I know that people that dislike Donald Trump might celebrate this and think, 'Well this is great, we don't want to hear from him anyway,'" Mrs Trump said.

"Every American should be outraged by this. Because today it's Donald Trump. Tomorrow, it could be you.

"The fact that they can just say, 'Nope, we're not going to put up a video of the president of the United States, the former president of the United States, should terrify every single American.

"This is not the country we want to live in. This is something that happens in communist countries, guys. But I think the message here is they want to erase Donald Trump. They want you to forget he ever existed.

"They don't want you to see him, they don't want you to hear from him. Look away, move on, shut up and go on about your lives, forget Donald Trump existed. This is really scary stuff."

Mrs Trump took on an increasingly political role during her father-in-law's presidency. She was an adviser for his re-election campaign last year, and is currently considering a run for the US Senate in her home state, North Carolina.

Facebook banned Mr Trump from its platforms on January 7, the day after the Capitol riot in Washington D.C., after determining he had used them to spread misinformation and incite violence against the US government.

Initially, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the ban would last for the remaining two weeks of Mr Trump's term. It has since become indefinite.

The oversight board is reviewing the ban and, should it decide the decision was unjust, it will be overturned.

On January 6, thousands of Mr Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to stop Congress from counting the electoral votes and certifying his defeat to Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Mr Zuckerberg said the next day.

"Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labelling his posts when they violated our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech.

"But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

He said the "risks" of letting Mr Trump use Facebook and Instagram were "simply too great".

The former president has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

