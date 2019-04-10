This is the best city to live in if you're single

The numbers have been crunched and an unlikely contender has come out on top to win the title of the best city in Australia for singles.

The numbers have been crunched and an unlikely contender has come out on top to win the title of the best city in Australia for singles, beating the likes of Sydney and Melbourne.

NSW's Coffs Harbour is the best place to be in the country if you're single and looking for that special someone, with plenty of prospects and affordable dates placing the coastal city on the top rung, according to insurance company Budget Direct.

Using data from Numbeo and the latest Census results, the company has analysed cities based on the average price of a meal for two, a coffee, a movie ticket, a gym membership, monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment, monthly income and the percentage of the population that is single.

Comparing this data, they've come up with what they deem is the top five best cities to be in if you're single.

According to Census data, almost 50% of the Coffs Harbour population is single with a ratio of 52.5 per cent females to 47.5 per cent males, meaning there's a decent number of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in the area.

The company also states Coffs Harbour not only offers the most affordable housing for singles, but also offers some of the cheapest dates.

The average monthly salary is $3,641 while the average monthly rent for a one bedroom apartment is just $976, meaning the city's rent is more than $100 lower per month than other cities on the list.

The average cost of a meal for two is $80, a movie ticket is $16.50 and coffee costs $4.57.

Second on the rung in Newcastle, followed by Hobart, Bendigo and Cairns.

So, do you agree?

THE BEST CITIES TO BE SINGLE (data from Budget Direct)

#1 Coffs Harbour

- Coffs has one of the highest percentages of single residents at 48.1 per cent, with a ratio of 52.5 per cent females to 47.5 per cent males.

- It's pretty affordable for a single to live in Coffs, with the average monthly salary of $3,641 a decent amount to cover the average rent of a one-bedroom apartment at $976.

- Dates are more affordable with a meal for two costing you around $80, or a movie date around $16.50 each. A coffee date will put you out $4.75 per mug.

#2 Newcastle

- A massive 48.4 per cent of Newcastle residents are single.

- Monthly rent prices for a single are higher than average at $1,420 - but the average monthly salary is a whopping $5,220-$1,000, more than any other city on the list.

- Movie tickets are on average $12, a coffee will cost you $4.45 and a meal for two is $100.

#3 Hobart

- Around 43.8% of the Hobart population is single.

- A dinner for two will cost you around $71, while a coffee date will cost you $4.45 per mug.

- The average monthly rent for a single stands at $1183, while the average monthly salary is $4,149.

#4 Bendigo

- You'll be able to go on plenty of coffee dates in Bendigo with an average price of just $4.14.

- The monthly rent stands at around $1,100, and the average salary at $3,333.

- Movie dates will cost you $17 per ticket, and a meal for two will cost you $88.

#5 Cairns

- 42.8 per cent of Cairns residents are single, with a ratio of 49.7 per cent women to 50.3 per cent men.

- A movie ticket will cost you $16.90.

- The average monthly salary is $3,803 compared to the average rent for a single at $1,182.