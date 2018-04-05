'This is what I'll build': Chinese tycoon reveals plans

Ding Zoe Yong (centre) and his associates share their vision for the Keppel Cove resort site with Knight Frank Rockhamptoin and Regional principal (Pat O'Driscoll (left) and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll (right).

Ding Zoe Yong (centre) and his associates share their vision for the Keppel Cove resort site with Knight Frank Rockhamptoin and Regional principal (Pat O'Driscoll (left) and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll (right). Allan Reinikka

HIGH-quality hotels, leisure, resort and shopping facilities feature in Ding Zoe Hong's masterplan for the Keppel Cove resort.

Four years ago respected entrepreneur and businessman from Jiangzu China travelled to the Capricorn Coast and fell in love with the area.

Speaking on site at Zilzie this morning his brother, businessman Ding Zoe Yong, detailed his mixed tourism and residential development vision for the 215ha development.

"We have many innovative training initiatives in China so we look forward to integrating these with the training initiatives in Australia to offer long-term employment and training for the region,” he said.

"We will invest profits back into our investment to ensure its longevity.

"This will become my second home and I have already been telling people in China all about the benefits of the region.”

The development features substantial infrastructure and improvements completed by the original developers Mr Chris and Rita Dadson and the subsequent owner Mr Ron Bakir.

Rita and Chris Dadson had one final photo taken in front of their handcrafted and designed Balinese teak wall feature Trish Bowman

It includes an 18 hole golf course, substantial golf club and conference and wedding facility, lakes system and residential allotments.

Located 45 minutes from Rockhampton and 25 minutes from Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast, Mr Ding Zoe Hong said he had fallen in love with the area ahead of his decision to buy.

"Here you have a beautiful climate, natural resources and lovely landscapes,” he said.

"We have had many discussions with local Government and officials and are very impressed with the firm support we have received.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll and Knight Frank Principal Pat O'Driscoll show Mr Ding and members of the Yuexing group around the property Trish Bowman

Mr Ding Zoe Hong said he will still be looking for further opportunities in the region and is very interested in the Beef industry.

Knight Frank Rockhampton and Region Principal Pat O'Driscoll who successfully completed the sale of Keppel Cove Mr Ding Zuo Hong said he had been working with Mr Ding and his associates for the past four years.

Mr O'Driscoll said Mr Ding was invited to visit Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast by friends for a holiday and fell in love with our region, our weather, our natural geographical beauty, clean air and water.

"He enjoyed the fishing and boating trips around Great Keppel Island and has returned to the island four times,” Mr O'Driscoll said.

"Now four years later after investigating and inspecting all opportunities, his company has completed the acquisition of Keppel Cove with the intention to upgrade the golf club with hotel components and expand the resort precinct and continue to develop the residential offering over the coming years.

"On one earlier trip we discovered this site is considered very good luck as it has a mountain behind leading straight into the ocean, this offered an added incentive to Mr Dings choice of investment.

"Mr Ding also commented that the local councils especially Mayors Ludwig and Strelow and the local communities have made him feel most welcome and he is excited about the future in our region.”

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll said: "Pat is a wonderful advocate for our destination and this result is a major positive turning point for international investment in our region.

"His collaboration with local government and Capricorn Enterprise to showcase the best our region has to offer in marketing collateral and hosted visits has resulted in what we believe will be more international investment announcements into the future.”