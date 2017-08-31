This musical will make the Rocky world go 'round

NEXT year, Rockhampton audiences are gonna have themselves a real good time.

They'll feel alive as local performers rock out to the music of legendary Queen in the worldwide smash hit musical, We Will Rock You.

Over 16 million people have seen the show, written by Ben Elton, across 28 countries over 15 years.

"There's no doubt our audiences will absolutely love the songs, the story and our brilliant local performers,” Cr Swadling said.

"Even today's generation will connect with this musical with Queen's biggest, most adored and inspiring hits like We are the Champions, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Another One Bites The Dust and of course, We Will Rock You weaved throughout the futuristic story.

FILE IMAGE Contributed

"Director Wayne Scott Kermond and choreographer Katie Kermond , who brought us the record-breaking seasons of Wicked and Mary Poppins, will once again return to head the creative team of We Will Rock You, so I'm very confident this will once again be a smash hit.”

The story is written by Ben Elton, who brought to the masses The Young Ones, Blackadder and Popcorn, fashioned this hilarious futurist comedy around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs.

Set in the future on the planet once called Earth, now controlled by a mighty corporation, an alliance of rebel Bohemians offer the only chance to break free.

We Will Rock You will open at the Pilbeam Theatre on 16 March, 2018 for a strictly limited season.

Auditions will be held in November 2017, with more information to follow.