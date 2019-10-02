This proves, honesty does still exist

Lauren van der Werff has thanked honest strangers who handed in her handbag at a Rockhampton shopping centre.

Lauren van der Werff has thanked honest strangers who handed in her handbag at a Rockhampton shopping centre.

LAUREN van der Werff left her handbag hanging on the front of a shopping trolley in Rockhampton and didn’t realise until she arrived home at Gracemere.

The handbag contained all of her cards, about $200 cash, keys, and other personal items - so she immediately feared the worst.

“Once I packed all of my groceries into my bag at Woolworths, I put my trolley in the trolley bay and I just wasn’t thinking properly and I left my handbag there,” Lauren said about Monday’s events.

“I didn’t realise until I was unpacking the groceries at home.

“So I just drove straight back to Northside Plaza and when I saw that my handbag wasn’t in the same spot as I left it, I was really worried because I just thought straight away that someone would have taken it.”

Miss van der Werff then went to the Woolies’ front counter to ask if anyone had handed in her handbag.

Much to her relief, she was told that two ladies had done just that.

The good Samaritans had not only returned Lauren’s handbag, but its contents were completely in tact.

“I was just so relieved and really grateful,” Miss van der Werff said. “They (finders) mustn’t have even looked inside my bag because everything was still in there - all in the same little pockets and hadn’t been touched.”

While Miss van der Werff doesn’t know who the shoppers are that were looking out for her on Monday, she did have a message for them.

“I just wanted to say thank you for being honest and that I am really grateful,” the 19-year-old property manager said.

“Anyone could have just taken it, but they chose to do the right thing and it’s such a relief.”

If karma exists, then there’s a couple of Woolworths shoppers in North Rockhampton who deserve a positive dose of it.