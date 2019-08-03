This pub will even cater for your dog

WHOEVER plotted the proposed course for a new walking trail through Emu Park obviously had their wits about them.

Roughly halfway along the stretch, which will aim to promote town landmarks of historical significance, is a stop at the local watering hole.

There's only one thing that may have been overlooked.

What will trailblazers who choose to pop into the Pine Beach Hotel for refreshments at halfway do with their dogs?

No need to worry, the Piney's publican has that sorted.

"We've got the beer garden area there where people can tie the dog up in the shade and give it some water, no worries,” Mark Hurst said.

So what then could possibly go wrong?

Well, Mark can't exactly sell you the motivation to complete the trail if you happen to overindulge, so you'll have to work that bit out for yourself.

All jokes aside, Mark yesterday commended the Emu Park Lions Club for the initiative that is the soon-to-be constructed Emu Park Historical Trail.

An old photograph, date unknown, of Emu Park's Pine Beach Hotel. State Library of Queensland

"I'm all for the idea and this type of thing probably suits the people who are attracted to this area right down to the ground really.

"We get predominantly the older age group coming to Emu Park for that quiet style that the town offers, so this (trail) will give them a purpose to walk and see the sights.”

Mark has been the licensee at the Pine Beach Hotel for six years and when asked how old the pub was, he pointed to a piece of memorabilia.

"No-one can give me an exact date for when the pub was built, but there is a lifebuoy on the wall in the public bar which says 1921, so I'm going off that because no-one has told me otherwise.

"That would be a good gauge.”

As the old photograph above, from the State Library of Queensland's archives attests, the seaside pub looks a bit different these days, but some things haven't changed.

The beers are still cold, and there's still a bloody good view!