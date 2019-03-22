This sports club has 10 members whose collective age is 822

THE 80S CLUB: Athelstane Tennis Club's band of octogenarians (from left) Doug Hoare, 80, Blair Horner, 85, Gordon Wyland, 82, Kevin McFie, 80, Pam Curtain, 87, Beres Martin, 82, Jess Campbell, 81, Dawn Reed, 80, Pat Hayes, 83 and Brian Wheatland, 82.

TENNIS: If ever you needed convincing that age is no barrier, look no further than the Athelstane Tennis Club in Rockhampton.

The club boasts 10 members aged 80 or older.

The sprightly band of octogenarians take their place twice a week on the leafy courts of the club, nestled at the Botanic Gardens end of Ward St.

They love the physical activity but also the social interaction and camaraderie their beloved sport provides.

Pam Curtain can proudly boast being the club's oldest member.

Pam Curtain, 87, is the oldest member at Athelstane Tennis Club. Jann Houley

As you watch her determinedly chase down a return and send a well-directed backhand down the line, it's hard to believe she is 87.

It is clear that Pam does not like to be defined - or limited - by her age.

"I don't feel 87,” she declares, as she and her fellow players take a break from the action and settle in for their customary afternoon tea.

"Anyway, age shouldn't matter. While I can still run and hit a ball, I will still play.

"People often say 'Are you still playing tennis?' and I say 'Why shouldn't I be'.”

Pam first started playing tennis in the 1950s on the urgings of a friend.

She honed her game on the dirt courts near St Joseph's Cathedral before joining Athelstane "ages ago”.

Pam Curtain (second from left) pictured on court in 1955. CONTRIBUTED

The club's vice-president, Allan Laver, says it is wonderful to see the older members staying involved.

"I don't think there would be too many clubs in Queensland with 10 members 80 and over,” he said.

"We set out to build these courts with the synthetic grass so that the older people could keep playing.

"We keep it as cheap as we can for the pensioners and they come here and have a whale of a time.”

Laver said the club had about 140 registered members, with the average age around 70.

"Our courts are supposed to last 12 to 15 years but we're wearing them out in seven to eight because there's so many people playing on them,” he said.

"We play Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday mainly. Everyone's welcome and we often get new people rolling in.”

For information, contact Allan Laver on 0418 880 235 or Dawn Reed on 0407 642 241.