This success is real

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Rockhamton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Federal MP Michelle Landry and State MP for Keppel Bruce Young at the Rockhampton Library in 2014 to hold a joint meeting to find ways to raise employment prospects across the region. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Mayor's Desk

By Margaret Strelow

WE have a strong future as the capital of Central Queensland.

Midway through this council term, and four years since de-amalgamation, it is timely to look at our journey and our future.

In spite of the dire projections of Treasury at de-amalgamation, this council has brought the budget into consistent surplus and has genuinely begun to pay off inherited debt. And I want to point out that this is not something that we are "hoping” to do in three to five years' time, with forward projections that may or may not hold true. This is real. We have already delivered four consecutive budgets in surplus.

Our Advance Rockhampton team is kicking goals in every sector and I am immensely proud of what they do. They are delivering a progressive and effective economic development program.

The council has taken full control of its own Economic Development and Tourism agenda, cutting all ties and funding to Capricorn Enterprise.

The budget is in good shape.

We can afford to invest in our own future, and projects such as Kershaw Gardens, Riverside, the Art Gallery and Supercars are part of reinforcing our dominant positioning.

FAMILY FUTURE: Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground. Allan Reinikka ROK200318aplaygro

We need support from other levels of government; in fact, we can't deliver these big projects alone, but it is the council's role to set the agenda.

The bread and butter roles of local government are also being attended to. We are progressively improving your water, sewer, stormwater and road networks (as measured by independent assessment).

And while no one likes paying rates, our rates are lower than the average for our class of council.