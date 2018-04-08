Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Rockhamton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Federal MP Michelle Landry and State MP for Keppel Bruce Young at the Rockhampton Library in 2014 to hold a joint meeting to find ways to raise employment prospects across the region. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Rockhamton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Federal MP Michelle Landry and State MP for Keppel Bruce Young at the Rockhampton Library in 2014 to hold a joint meeting to find ways to raise employment prospects across the region. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK071114cemployment1
News

This success is real

8th Apr 2018 5:54 AM

Mayor's Desk

By Margaret Strelow

WE have a strong future as the capital of Central Queensland.

Midway through this council term, and four years since de-amalgamation, it is timely to look at our journey and our future.

In spite of the dire projections of Treasury at de-amalgamation, this council has brought the budget into consistent surplus and has genuinely begun to pay off inherited debt. And I want to point out that this is not something that we are "hoping” to do in three to five years' time, with forward projections that may or may not hold true. This is real. We have already delivered four consecutive budgets in surplus.

Our Advance Rockhampton team is kicking goals in every sector and I am immensely proud of what they do. They are delivering a progressive and effective economic development program.

The council has taken full control of its own Economic Development and Tourism agenda, cutting all ties and funding to Capricorn Enterprise.

The budget is in good shape.

We can afford to invest in our own future, and projects such as Kershaw Gardens, Riverside, the Art Gallery and Supercars are part of reinforcing our dominant positioning.

FAMILY FUTURE: Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground.
FAMILY FUTURE: Karen Reynolds, Harper Reynolds, Hunter Mulry and Gary Reynolds at the Riverside playground. Allan Reinikka ROK200318aplaygro

We need support from other levels of government; in fact, we can't deliver these big projects alone, but it is the council's role to set the agenda.

The bread and butter roles of local government are also being attended to. We are progressively improving your water, sewer, stormwater and road networks (as measured by independent assessment).

And while no one likes paying rates, our rates are lower than the average for our class of council.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

Family Fun Hundreds of locals flocked to check out the pop culture convention

Working class man to rock the house at Beef Australia 2018

Working class man to rock the house at Beef Australia 2018

Whats On Live entertainment announced for Friday night of the event

  • 8th Apr 2018 6:36 AM
Colts size up for first win of the season

Colts size up for first win of the season

Rugby Union Rockhampton Rugby Union team prepares for weekend Biloela face off

Store looks back with Beef Australia memorabilia display

Store looks back with Beef Australia memorabilia display

Business Dress up your shop window and win great prizes

Local Partners