Alleged attempted murder victim Raymond Jarvis leaving the Rockhampton courthouse during the lunchbreak on day one of the trial of his accused attacker Daniel John Shields.

A SPECIALIST has described a wound caused during an alleged attempted murder attack as being as being from traction rather than a sharp injury.

Dr Murray Ogg gave evidence today during the trial of Daniel John Shields; who has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, and not guilty of the alternative charge of malicious act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, from an incident involving Raymond Jarvis in Gracemere last year.

Mr Shields is accused of using a machete in an upwards swing motion which wounded Mr Jarvis under his right armpit, along with a hit to Mr Jarvis’s head when he came up from behind him.

Daniel John Shields is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to one count of attempted murder and not guilty to an alternative charge of a malicious act intending to cause grievous bodily harm.

The alleged attempted murder incident took place in Thora St, Gracemere, on February 6, 2019.

Mr Jarvis was flown to Brisbane for treatment for his serious injuries with Dr Ogg being one of many who treated him.

Dr Ogg is a specialist vascular surgeon.

He described Mr Jarvis’s wound to his armpit to the jury.

“This was a wound that I couldn’t quite get my fist into it, but almost,” Dr Ogg said.

He said he was able to get many fingers “inside quite easily”.

Dr Ogg said when he explored the wound, he found two things of significance.

“One, we encountered bleeding from the major vein bringing blood from the arm back to the body,” he said.

Dr Ogg said there was a clot on the wound and when they removed it, it started bleeding.

“The second thing we found was a blockage of the main artery to the upper limb – the brachial artery or auxiliary artery (depending one which part of the limb being looked at),” he said.

“When an artery is torn in a trauma situation, there will be spasm and the bleeding will stop.

“Veins – that doesn’t tend to happen. If you tear a vein, or cut a vein, it tends to just keep bleeding unless pressure is placed on that or some other means of controlling the bleeding.”

During cross-examination, Dr Ogg explained a note he had written in Mr Jarvis’s medical file about the wound about the artery, which had was repaired via a graft and bypass of the blockage.

Mr Moon said the note read “injury is more consistent with traction rather than sharp injury”.

Dr Ogg said the comment was directed towards means needed to repair it.

He said if another vascular surgeon read it on retrospect, they may wonder why a graft was used instead of closing the artery directly, or repairing the artery directly.



“So imagine chopping an artery directly in two with something very sharp, there’s no loss of length of the artery,” Dr Ogg said.

He said in a situation where there was traction on an artery, you get a length of the artery damaged and it can be a very difficult situation to repair successfully without using a graft.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips asked Dr Ogg what would have happened to Mr Jarvis had he not been treated for the arm pit wound.

Dr Ogg said it was likely, if there had been no pressure applied and no treatment whatsoever, Mr Jarvis would have bled to death.

He said with regards to the blood clot and the wound being that big, if Mr Jarvis’s wound had not been washed and he had not been given antibiotics, there was a high probability it would have been infected within a few days and it would have been very hard to get blood flowing in that area again.

The trial continues tomorrow.