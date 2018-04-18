This weekend's paw-fect competition

The next dog obedience trials are on 21st April at 4pm (Obedience and agility) and 22nd April at 7:30am (agility).

ROCKHAMPTON Dog Obedience Club will host an Agility and Obedience competition Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 April at Duthie Park on Marsh Avenue.

Treasurer for the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club Clint Wehmeier said competitors will come from all over the state to compete in the events that highlight the bond between the handler and their animal.

"We are expecting people to come from Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns Townsville, Hervey Bay, Maryborough and occasionally from Brisbane and Interstate to compete in the events. There are people that have been competing for over 30 years and we have had some dogs still competing at over 10 years of age,” he said.

The weekend will be a double obedience trial and double agility/jumping and games trial.

Obedience judging starts at 5pm on Saturday and agility/jumping judging starts at 4pm on Saturday and 7.30am on Sunday. It will take place at the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club, located at Duthie Park on Marsh Avenue.

Double obedience will be judged by Cheryl Williams and Karen Deguet will judge both the agility, jumpers, snooker and agility, jumpers, strategic pairs.

"Agility comprises of different categories where dogs compete against one another over a set course for a clear round (no mistakes) to a time,” he said.

"Obedience entails of dogs competing at different levels of obedience for points for certain exercises. Everyone is welcome to come down and have a look at the competition. It is very important that people leave their dogs at home.”

If you're interested in teaching an old (or young) dog new tricks, you can also attend the club on the training nights and express interest in competing.

"We can help them gain experience to learn and become a competitor of their own.”

Two Rockhampton owners and dogs who will be competing this weekend will have just returned from competing in the National Agility trials in Melbourne.

Annette Kirkwood competed with Regan, her Irish Red & White Setter and Dylan, a Welsh Springer Spaniel and Naomi Shaw competed with Willow, a Collie Rough.

700 dogs from across Australia competed. Naomi said Willow and her both did really well, placing within the top quarter out of 120 competitors in their category.

Get involved

Monday Night:

6.00pm: Instructor training for instructors only

6.30pm: Competition training for all members who wish to train their dog to a desired level of obedience or agility. This time slot is not structured and is open to all those who wish to compete and work with other members. Please note that you require your instructor's approval to attend Monday nights.

Tuesday nights:

6.45 -7.30pm: Basic Obedience 1 and Puppy Class. ( Both classes are structured training )

7.45-8.30pm: Basic Obedience 2

7.45-8.30pm: Fun class. For all members who have completed Basic 1 and 2. This class will be a broad range class where you will do a variety of activities with your dogs. Agility, Obedience, Games, Nosework, Tricks and anything else the trainers can think of.

Sunday mornings: Tracking training (no fee). If you are interested in tracking/track & search, please talk to your instructor to see if you are eligible to attend this training.