'This will be the place to be over the next period'

ATTENTION new home hunters; the latest house and land packages at Varsity Park are coming on the market in North Rockhampton with prices under $400,000.

The stage five handover of the estate has led to property teams, Chris Warren Homes and Dale Ware Property, partnering up to revitalise Varsity Park's 170 block subdivision.

After the success of the stage four blocks, the stage five opening is expected to be another success, with new home owners, families and university students the target market for the Norman Gardens.

Property Director, Dale Ware, says with only four blocks left in stage four, attention is now focused on the latest releases with marketing kicking in next month and the first display home available to the public early next year.

"We're on our last stage now. So this is it. We're going to deal with Chris and Chris Warren homes has got the option over all of stage five so they've got sole access to all of the 33 lots,” he said.

Stage five of the Varsity park estate will back onto park lands. Contributed

We're going to build this lay house down here on lot 49 - it should start in the next few weeks and that will be the office and base for this estate.”

Stage five will be built along the parkland so home owners will be able to walk straight out of their backyards and have access to the park.

The stage five master plan. Contributed

"We're working together to do the best packages we can for the locals,” Mr Ware said of the dream team collaboration.

Chris Warren Homes' sales, marketing and operations manager, Danny Carr, said that when the option to work together came up, they jumped at the chance.

"(Chris Warren Homes) is the number one builder in Central Queensland and there's always options but having something right here, this close to everything and working with Dale was an opportunity you couldn't miss,” Mr Carr said.

"It gave us an opportunity to come up with a range of brand new three and four bedroom homes, and you've got the park strip behind it and the shopping centre so anyone that wants to go to the uni or be close to town transport and they could have a fantastic house and land package for under $400,000 which is unheard of.

"Fully done, everything done and some really nice designs.”

"(It's the) perfect position,” Mr Carr said.

"You're right opposite the uni, you've got the two big shopping centres five minutes away, the airport's 10 minutes away, and it's certainly perfect for first home owners before that drops out on December 31. And also (for) those who just want to live close to Rocky. And with everything happening, Rocky will be the place to be over the next period.”

Residential builder, Chris Warren, says after the completion of the earthworks on the land, they are now just waiting on registration of the titles from the council which will take a month, allowing the fully registered blocks to be ready to sell straight away.

"All the information we've been gathering, the people we been talking to, we're expecting nice steady growth for the next couple years” he said.

"We're not expecting the big explosion that there was in the previous mining explosion boom. Which is good, we don't need that. It's not good for anyone. So for people to buy land now, it's the right time. We've hit the bottom of the slope and we're now trending upwards so people that buy now will get capital growth on their house and land packages.

"It's the perfect time now because the market has flattened out ... Our land prices will be going up in the near future... I wouldn't put a time on it, but I say within the next six months prices will probably bump up a few thousand dollars.”

Due to the current land shortage in Norman Gardens, it is expected that within two years, there will be no blocks left.

Land sales:

$157,000 for 450 sq metres

$159,000 for 450 sq metre park lots

$167,000 for 600 sq metres

$191,000 for 800 sq metre duplex blocks