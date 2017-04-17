This wouldn't have happened if we had a Rocky levee: Cr speaks up

Cr Drew Wickerson, David Evans and David Richards clean up under Margaret Evans House.

'GOOD Samaritans' rolled up their sleeves to heed a 79-year-old woman's plea.

Rather than revel in the Easter Monday public holiday, Rockhampton councillor Drew Wickerson donned the high-vis and shovel to schlep sludge from the lower level of Margaret Evans' home.

Cr Wickerson used a breather as an opportunity to push the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee; a mitigation project forecast to protect Margaret's home and about 1000 others prone to flooding.

Margaret Evans' call for help heard: Rockhampton Region councillor Drew Wickerson rolls up his sleeves to help an elderly constituent clean up post flood.

A keen backer on a personal and professional level, Cr Wickerson has engaged with community members to gauge their desire for the $59 million proposal.

Though Cr Wickerson was united with two fellow volunteers in their clean up effort, the polarising topic divided the trio.

But for Cr Wickerson, it's simple.

"It will be such an economic saviour of the place,” he said.

"We cant afford to spend $10 million every time it floods, simple as that.”

Margaret Evans with Cr Drew Wickerson. Allan Reinikka ROK170417acleanup

He said misinformation had raised concerns the river would wash away its position in the "arm” of the system.

"Where it is on the bend its going to be armoured, engineers have already experted this design and they'll make sure that won't happen,” he said.

To fears the water would be "pushed somewhere else”, he conceded it would push water over rural areas "to a minor degree” but not "back over town”.

Cr Wickerson will door knock Depot Hill, Port Curtis and Gladstone Rd this week, and plans set up a "chat desk”at Kern Arcade, City Centre Plaza and Allenstown Plaza.

Following a week of bad news - suffering a loss in her family and stranded for a week during the flood - Margaret said it had almost been too much to bear, but now she feels she can start to move on.

To share your flood levee thoughts, contact Drew Wickerson on: