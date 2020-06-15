This Yeppoon apprentice was named CQ’s hottest tradie

Liam Quinn is only three months into his apprenticeship at Hughes Designer Builders, but he’s already made a name for himself in the building community - as CQ’s Hottest Tradie.

The Morning Bulletin put out the call for the region’s hottest tradespeople last week and received an abundance of nominations.

After narrowing it down to the top 30, the public was asked to make the final decision.

The competition came down to a close fight between Liam and Brayden Pattel.

When voting closed last Friday, Liam managed to secure the title with 34 per cent of votes, beating out Brayden’s 27.

Liam said he was nominated by a mate from footy and once his workmates saw his photo, it didn’t take long to catch on.

“The tradies I work with put it on our Facebook page and their wives shared it and it got around pretty quick,” he said.

“They think it’s pretty funny, especially with the photo that was submitted.”

According to the 21-year-old from Yeppoon, this kind of banter is common among the small team at Hughes Designer Builders and makes going to work fun.

“I’m loving it, they’re a great group of blokes to work for,” he said.