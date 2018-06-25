Meghan’s dad ‘frozen out’ by royal family

MEGHAN Markle's dad fears he's being frozen out by Kensington Palace since his bombshell TV interview.

Thomas Markle is also disappointed he didn't get a Father's Day card from his daughter, according to The Sun .

The 73-year-old upset royal courtiers by discussing politics, and the chances of Meghan and Harry having children on Good Morning Britain last week.

He was reportedly paid £7500 ($AU13,435) for the live tell-all TV interview.

A source said: "There has been nothing from the palaces, which he is surprised about. He just hopes the interview hasn't affected things.

"He wanted to discuss travelling to the UK, or the couple visiting him. He still hasn't met Harry, and is desperate for it to happen."

In his first interview since missing Meghan and Harry's wedding, Mr Markle said: "I said to him, 'You're a gentleman, promise me you'll never raise your hand against my daughter' and I gave my permission.

"Meghan told me first and then a few times after that Harry got on the phone with Meghan, they got on the phone together, and Harry asked for her hand on the phone."

Mr Markle told UK breakfast TV hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid he "wished" he had been the one to walk Meghan into St George's Chapel, and revealed he cried as he watched Prince Charles step in on May 19.

The former lighting director, who lives in Mexico, was forced to pull out of the royal wedding with just days to go for a heart operation.

It's understood royal officials were given no warning about his Good Morning Britain interview.

A royal source said: "The Palace were furious. Mr Markle erred into matters which Harry and Meghan may not have wanted discussed."

During the interview, Mr Markle told viewers that Prince Harry, 36, was open to Brexit and believed US President Donald Trump should be given a chance.

He also weighed in on when the couple may start a family, claiming that Meghan has "wanted children a long time".

On missing the royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex's dad said "the unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle".

He added of Prince Charles filling in: "I was honoured. I can't think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles. It might have been a treat for him as well because he didn't have a daughter."

Prince Charles filled in for Thomas at the wedding. Picture: BBC

He also shared details on his first chat with his new royal son-in-law: "He said 'Hello, Thomas' and I said 'Hi, Harry' and it became a conversation back and forth mostly about politics he was asking me how I was feeling that day and I said how unhappy I was with the President Donald Trump, and that's how it began.

"We talked a little about how they met and how happy they were with each other.

"He's quite easy to talk to, he's quite a comfortable person to talk to. I wasn't nervous.

"10,000 miles apart it's hard to be nervous talking to someone on the phone."

When asked when he knew they were serious about their relationship, he said: "I can't give you a date no, it was certainly a few months before the announcement of the engagement.

"My daughter is very intelligent. She knows how to choose who she wants to be with. She's a smart girl and she made a good pick.

"The royals are very complicated, but she can always rise to that occasion.

"My daughter is capable of anything and she will be a compliment to the royal family."

Kensington Palace declined to comment last night.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.