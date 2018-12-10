Meghan ‘had marijuana at first wedding’

Thomas Markle has claimed that guests at his famous daughter's first wedding were given party bags with marijuana in them.

Markle, 74, who is estranged from the Duchess of Sussex following her wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year, has insisted that he did attend her wedding to American TV producer Trevor Engelson in Jamaica in 2011, reports The Sun.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, MrMarkle said that his daughter had "planned everything down to the tiniest detail" about the wedding.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson were together for almost 10 years. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking about the drug being a feature of the party bags guests were given, he said: "It's illegal, but it's no big deal in Jamaica. It's almost customary down there.

"I don't smoke weed and to the best of my knowledge nor does Meghan. I don't know what I did with mine.

"I think I gave it away."

Meghan and Engelson tied the knot in September of 2011, at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. They divorced in 2013.

The wedding was a four-day affair and pictures have since shown drinking games on the beach in the run-up to the big day.

The ceremony took place in front of 100 guests.

Thomas Markle shared an invitation from Meghan’s first wedding. Picture: Thomas Markle

One guest previously said: "The ceremony was over very quickly, in about 15 minutes. Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party."

Engelson began his career in the film industry as a production assistant, before working his way up the ladder.

He is now a film producer and is most famous for the September 11 movie Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

Alongside his producing work, he is also a manager for screenwriters, actors, novelists, and film directors in Los Angeles.

He is the executive producer on US TV shows Heathers and Snowfall.

The claims from Meghan's father come as reports suggest there is tension between herself an the Duchess of Cambridge.

Thomas Markle did not attend Harry and Meghan’s nuptials last May. Picture: AP

Meghan, 37, reportedly made Kate, 36, cry after Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress fitting, with the pair also having been locked in a "row" over the treatment of staff.

According to The Sun, simmering tensions between brothers William and Harry are at the heart of the frostiness between the two couples.

Meghan also faced some opposition from the Middleton family, who didn't want to invite her to Pippa's wedding last May.

And a furious Duchess of Cambridge is said to have recently slapped down Meghan after she spoke rudely to a member of Kate's staff telling her doing so was "unacceptable".

Thomas Markle may be estranged from his daughter but he can’t stop speaking about her publicly. Picture: ITV

Meghan and Harry are moving from Kensington Palace, where they live next door to William and Kate, to Windsor ahead of the arrival of their baby in early 2019.

Household staff were reportedly left astounded when she demanded air fresheners to fix the "musty" smell at St George's Chapel before her wedding, but Buckingham Palace officials said no.

And recently Meghan's assistant of just six months, Melissa Toubati, who played a "pivotal role in the success of the royal wedding", quit the job after "putting up with a lot".

A royal insider has since claimed the reported "tit for tat" could bring the monarchy to its knees.

