Bayern star sees red for karate-style head kick

Thomas Muller has been sent off for a high boot.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has been sent off for a karate-style head kick on Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico.

Left-back Tagliafico was attempting to control the ball when Muller caught him high in the second half of the Champions League group stage game.

Strecthing for a loose ball, the German World Cup-winner was sent for an early shower when his studs planted straight on the face of Tagliafico.

Muller, knowing very well what had just happened, stopped immediately and apologised but the referee showed no hesitation in reaching for his back pocket to brandish him a red card.

It was the second time the official had shown someone their marching orders in the game, with Maximilian Wober being sent off for Ajax in the 67th minute.

The thrilling clash ended 3-3, with Tagliafico himself bagging the winner in the 95th minute.

Both sides qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, with Bayern taking first spot and Ajax coming in at second.