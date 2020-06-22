Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

Thor production schedule under the hammer

by Amy Harris
22nd Jun 2020 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It is the jewel in the crown of the Marvel universe but mystery surrounds the immediate future of Chris Hemsworth's upcoming superhero instalment Thor: Love and Thunder.

Slated to begin filming in September, sources now say the film - which is the fourth and final instalment in the hugely successful Thor franchise - may now be forced to move interstate or even offshore due to a major scheduling clash at Sydney's Fox Studios as a result of COVID-19.

A second Marvel flick, Shing-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was midway through shooting at Moore Park when the COVID lockdown shuttered film production.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron.
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

It's understood that film still has several weeks of shooting to complete before Thor: Love and Thunder can begin its shoot - a delay which could push the already-postponed February 2022 release date even further back.

Sources close to the film say Marvel distributors Disney are now considering moving the flick interstate or even overseas in a bid to have it completed by the early 2022 deadline.

If so it would be a huge blow for the Sydney film industry, with millions in federal and state government film grants and subsidies already obtained for the star-studded flick which was set to be the biggest movie filmed in Sydney since The Great Gatsby back in 2012.

Chris Hemsworth has made the role of Thor his own in several blockbuster films.
Chris Hemsworth has made the role of Thor his own in several blockbuster films.

"The thing with Marvel films is they have a sequence of films set up for at least the next five years and all of the storylines are connected," says film a production source.

"So they have to keep production and release all on a tight schedule. If one release gets pushed back, then they all go back and that's when things get messy."

With Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returning, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to see Hemsworth reunited with Natalie Portman who will reprise her role of Jane Foster from the original Thor blockbuster.

 

Christian Bale is also joining the cast with Tom Hiddleston heavily rumoured to reprise his role of the villainous Loki.

Contacted for comment this week, a spokeswoman for Disney declined to comment on plans to relocate the flick saying only: "We have no comment on this."

 

 

Originally published as Thor production schedule under the hammer

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 entertainment fox studios movie thor

Just In

    MPs want super rise dumped

    MPs want super rise dumped
    • 22nd Jun 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race against time as twins rush into world

        premium_icon Race against time as twins rush into world

        News Paramedics raced to meet the woman as she prepared to give birth on the side of the road.

        Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

        premium_icon Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

        Information Landry: “These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial...

        Two women suffer burns in Gracemere overnight

        premium_icon Two women suffer burns in Gracemere overnight

        News The two women in their 20s mark the third CQ burns incident over the weekend.

        COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.