Thousand-plus fans rocked out with Peking Duk

Peking Duk belt the bangers at the Allenstown Hotel on Friday night to a 1100-strong crowd.

PEKING Duk came to Rocky like a bat out of hell, their head banging beats leaving the punters in a frenzy.

Pumping out the old favourites 'High' and 'Take Me Over', the Allenstown Hotel audience of over 1,000 people were caught up in their electronic aura.

The lads stage presence and ability to keep the crowd in a buzz seemed second to none as they belted out tune after tune, smoothing through rock-inspired dance tracks, to fast, speedy hip hop.

Well supported by acts Ivan Ooze and Mallrats, the Canberra duo turned the Allenstown carpark into a mini laneway-festival style scene.

Popular tunes including Rage Against The Machine's 'Killing in the Name of' and The Prodigy's 'Breathe' made an appearance on their playlist.

Live at Peking Duk : Peking Duk rocked out the Allenstown Hotel's carpark with a sweaty, moshy set of mayhem, here is hoping the boys will be back.

One point, Peking Duk asked the crowd to duck down and wait for the build-up before the drop.

In response, the adoring crowd bounced to their feat and received a shower of confetti.

The band's more recent bangers 'Say My Name' and 'Stranger' took off like corked champagne, with the outlandish vocals going down a treat.

Sadly the act only played for 90 minutes, while it was 90 minutes of high intensity and quality, and it definitely left the punters wanting more.

After closing with their hit track and break-out song 'High' which created more mayhem, the boys were done.

Their first ever Rockhampton show was a hit, and here's hoping the boys will be back.