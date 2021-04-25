Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Charron and Andrew Mearns, Yeppoon, at the Emu Park Anzac Day Dawn Service 2021
Charron and Andrew Mearns, Yeppoon, at the Emu Park Anzac Day Dawn Service 2021
Community

Thousands at Emu Park 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service

Vanessa Jarrett
25th Apr 2021 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thousands of people converged in front of the Anzac Court at Emu Park to pay their respects at the Anzac Day dawn service on Sunday morning.

On this day in 1916, the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing was observed in Australia, New Zealand, England and the troops who were in training in Egypt.

In that year, April 25 was officially named Anzac Day by acting prime minister George Pearce.

Among the dignitaries at the Emu Park crowd were Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Mayor Adam Belot and Councillor Andrea Friend.

Linda Coombes sung Song for Grace and Waltzing Matilda, music by piper Wayne Nietfield, bulger Charlie Glass and a prayer by Reverend Phil Ward.

The Catafalque Party was mounted by the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit.

The unit consists of people who have interest in the history of service and sacrifice by Australian during World War I.

The 9th Infantry Battalion was chosen as the basis of the unit was raised in Queensland contained many Central Queenslanders.

Here is our gallery of photos:

Photos
View Gallery
anzac day dawn service dawn service emu park emu park anzac memorial emu park rsl
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

        Premium Content Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

        Community Residents have the chance to win an up-close encounter with the cuties.

        Two-vehicle crash reported on northside intersection

        Premium Content Two-vehicle crash reported on northside intersection

        News Two persons were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions

        Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

        Premium Content Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

        Music Unique initiative to bring life to Rockhampton’s East Street every Saturday...

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Round 1 of AFL Capricornia season and FFA Cup clash headline the action.