Thousands at Emu Park 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service

Charron and Andrew Mearns, Yeppoon, at the Emu Park Anzac Day Dawn Service 2021

Thousands of people converged in front of the Anzac Court at Emu Park to pay their respects at the Anzac Day dawn service on Sunday morning.

On this day in 1916, the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing was observed in Australia, New Zealand, England and the troops who were in training in Egypt.

In that year, April 25 was officially named Anzac Day by acting prime minister George Pearce.

Among the dignitaries at the Emu Park crowd were Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Mayor Adam Belot and Councillor Andrea Friend.

Linda Coombes sung Song for Grace and Waltzing Matilda, music by piper Wayne Nietfield, bulger Charlie Glass and a prayer by Reverend Phil Ward.

The Catafalque Party was mounted by the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit.

The unit consists of people who have interest in the history of service and sacrifice by Australian during World War I.

The 9th Infantry Battalion was chosen as the basis of the unit was raised in Queensland contained many Central Queenslanders.

