Thousands converge on Rocky Swap today to snap up a bargain

BUY OR SELL: One thousand sites have been booked for this year's event. Alicia Kyriazis with a pair of miniature chairs she found at a previous Rocky Swap. Chris Ison ROK010815cswap7

MORE than one thousand sites have been booked at the Rockhampton Showgrounds in Wandal for the 22nd Rocky Swap which kicks off this morning.

The Rocky Swap is a fundraising event which is conducted by the Rotary Club of Rockhampton North in partnership with the All Classic Motor Club.

Treasure hunters are expected to arrive in their droves from all over Central Queensland including Mackay, Emerald, Bundaberg, Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

Every person involved is a volunteer - with 300 volunteers who lend a helping hand at various stages of the setting up, running the event and cleaning up processes.

The Rocky Swap has run on the first Saturday in August each year since 1997.

This timing fits into a calendar of regular swaps on the east coast of Australia and is held the weekend after the Nambour Swap.

The event offers something for everyone and is spread out through the entire Rockhampton Showgrounds with indoor sites in the pavilions and outdoor sites covering all the available space.

Food stalls, run by the Lions and Rotary clubs, cater for early breakfast through to lunch and are open all day.

Four coffee vans are on site all day. ATMs are positioned inside the grounds.

Rockhampton Regional Council is the major sponsor, while the event also receives valuable promotion from 4RO, The Morning Bulletin, Channel 7 and WIN News.

Just over 50% of site holders have post codes which differ from 4700.

The People's Bar will operate 10am to 6pm on Saturday.

Food will be available all day Friday (8am to 9pm).

Where and when is the Rocky Swap held?

The Swap takes place inside the Rockhampton Showgrounds which are located between Exhibition Road, New Exhibition Road & Lion Creek Road in Wandal QLD 4700 from 6am this morning.

Cost

The entry fee for Adults is $6- while children up to age 12 cost $2.

Parking

Supervised parking is available immediately across Lion Creek Rd in Victoria Park at $5 per car. Nearest public access is Gate 5.

All site holders' vehicles must be on their site or off the grounds.

For the safety of the public, there is no vehicle movement on the grounds between 5am and 4pm on Saturday.

It is a Rockhampton Regional Council rule there are no dogs allowed, neither are glass containers.

St John's are set up in the foyer of the new pavilion adjacent to Gate 2.

Funds which were raised recently have provided a school bus for the Southside Special Education Unit, $55,000 and two Red Cross accommodation units in North St for $200,000, opposite Rockhampton Hospital.

Over the years many good causes have received assistance.

Site holders are issued with a wrist band to allow them to leave and re-enter without additional entry fees.

Wrist bands must be worn to be eligible for free re-entry.

Lost and Found: Tent adjacent to the Swap office. Public address system covers the whole grounds.

Bird calendars for 2019 are on sale at the lost and found tent. All proceeds go to cancer research.