Thousands expected to attend Beef to Beach

Thousands of community members are expected to attend Sunday's sixth annual Beef to Beach event at Emu Park as part of Livingstone Shire's official Queensland Day celebrations. Picture: Contributed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Sunday’s Beef to Beach event at Emu Park after it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The event is held annually and is part of Livingstone Shire’s official Queensland Day celebrations.

The free family event is held from 12pm to 5pm at Bell Park and includes a number of Queensland themed activities, free rides, face painting and the annual Fruit Salad Eating Competition.

Also joining the event this year is the live children’s show The Owl and the Pussycat.

Two showings are on offer at 1pm and 3pm, with free tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-owl-and-the-pussycat-tickets-153942862245.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the event was a great opportunity to gather in celebration with fellow residents, after what was a challenging year for the entire community.

“The annual event has become a hugely popular community day, providing a wonderful opportunity for the community to share a sense of pride in being both Australian and a Queenslander,” Cr Ireland said.

“It is a time to reflect on how lucky we are to be part of such a welcoming and diverse state.

“Council is proud to once again stage this year’s event, which was first created by council in 2015 as a unique way to both celebrate Queensland Day and the shire’s diversity and lifestyle.

“Council would like to thank the Queensland Government for its partnership and also our corporate and community sponsors who have supported this fantastic community event.”

Councillor Pat Eastwood said events like Beef to Beach attracted visitors from all over the region while showcasing the coastal lifestyle, which he said continued to make tourism one of the shire’s key economic drivers.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga encouraged residents to come along and enjoy an afternoon of family entertainment while celebrating the history of Queensland.

“It’s brilliant to see this event continue to grow every year while creating such a positive impact and a strong sense of community spirit within our region,” Ms Lauga said.