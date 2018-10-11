Menu
SNEAK PEAK: Trent Dunn standing with 'Envy', a favourite to win the people's choice award on Lawrence's Cars & Coffee Day.
Thousands expected to check out Lawrence's classic cars

Leighton Smith
11th Oct 2018 4:20 PM
WHEN it comes to cars, there's nothing quite like a classic.

To celebrate becoming one of Australia's newest HSV dealerships in September, tomorrow Lawrence's Holden is packing their showroom and lot with millions of dollars worth of classic vehicles - the best Rockhampton has to offer - and is inviting the public to come and take a look.

A similar event to mark the end of local manufacturing of Holdens in Australia last year was attended by more than 2000 people to check out 70 cars and Lawrence's Holden and HSV dealer principal Trent Dunn was expecting things to be even bigger this time around.

SNEAK PEAK: Trent Dunn with a replica of the beast Holden racing legend Peter Brock
"This year I'm expecting to have about 100 cars, we'll have a fairly big display,” Mr Dunn said.

Visitors can expect to see a Holden model car display, the local enthusiasts' Holden display, to vote for their favourite in the 2018 Lawrence's People's Choice, have the chance to win Holden merchandise, enjoy a fundraising sausage sizzle in support of the Endeavour Rally Car 13 and, most importantly, indulge in a free coffee.

"Also the (Rockhampton Regional) Council's going to be here to support its Supercars bid to get signatures,” he said.

Mr Dunn was pleased as punch to secure the privilege of running a Holden Special Vehicles franchise, the officially designated performance vehicle partner of Holden, saying locals will now have access to a great variety of new vehicles in stock.

"It gets us the ability to have a lot more high-end and special cars,” he said.

"We've got the new sport car Colorado HSV, it's the high-end model.

"But probably the most exciting part to it is we're now going to get the Chevrolet Silverado and the Camaro.”

INCOMING: Chevrolet Silverado
Given this is Lawrence's 99th year operating in Rockhampton, it's a safe bet that next year's event celebrating a century in business will be even bigger.

Lawrence's Cars & Coffee Day

When: Saturday, 9am-noon

Where: 327 Richardson Rd, Rockhampton

chevrolet silverado classic cars hsv dealer lawrence's holden tmbbusiness trent dunn
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

