Thousands face days without power

A tree that fell on a house in Lilydale.

A tree that fell on a house in Lilydale.

Thousands of Victorians still without power after wild storms lashed the state are facing a rough few days as crews work non-stop to get the network restored.

Almost 130,000 Victorians – the majority in Melbourne’s outer east and the east of the state – remain without power and have been warned the blackout could extend for several days.

Power supplier AusNet has warned it may not be until next week that some homes are reconnected after the network suffered extensive damage when winds in excess of 100km/h swept across the state on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

About 100,000 people have been reconnected since then after more than 245,000 homes and businesses lost power.

The tap water in Trentham – the town west of Melbourne that was completely cut off by fallen trees – remains undrinkable, while dozens of roads are still closed as work continues to clear trees and make areas safe.

About a dozen power crews work to repair the electricity network on the Maroondah Highway near Lilydale.

The Lilydale train line between Lilydale and Ringwood remains suspended after a fallen tree branch damaged infrastructure, with it not yet known when services will resume. Buses are replacing trains between those stations.

AusNet spokeswoman Helena Lilley said crews had managed to restore power to 30,000 customers overnight but access remained an issue in some areas due to flooding, fallen trees and dangerous conditions.

She said crews spent Thursday assessing the damage but some areas remained inaccessible.

The major impacted areas are Lilydale, Woori Yallock, Wonthaggi and Gippsland.

A power pole lying in a front yard on Mt Riddell Rd in Healesville. Picture: Liz Wilkinson.

Emergency services at a house in Victoria Rd in Lilydale where a tree has fallen on a house. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Ms Lilley said crews had managed to make repairs to part of the backbone of the network in Lilydale and Wonthaggi, but the damage of feeder lines to houses was extensive.

“The damage is quite extensive and in some areas restoration will continue well into the weekend and for some well into next week,” she said.

“We know that’s it’s inconvenient at the best of times but especially in these cold conditions.

“We want to say how sorry we are and assure customers we are doing everything we can to restore the network as quickly and safely as possible.”

Flash flooding in Healesville after wild overnight storms. Picture: Liz Wilkinson

Trees came down trees onto houses. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A tree hangs on power lines over a road in Lilydale. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Ms Lilley warned people to assume fallen power lines were live, to stay well clear and report them to 13 17 99.

About 13,000 Powercor customers also remain without electricity, but the company estimates that most will be reconnected by Friday afternoon.

The do not drink water advisory for Trentham also remains in place on Friday morning.

Coliban Water customers in Trentham are advised not to drink tap water until further notice after the storms blocked access to the Trentham Water Treatment Plant and to a downstream burst water main that could cause ingress into the distribution system.

Residents in Thomas Crescent in Mt Evelyn begin to clean up. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Emergency services at a home in Lilydale where a tree has fallen on a house. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Coliban Water managing director Damian Wells said the situation remained stable and crews would be on the ground after first light.

“While the precautionary do not drink advice remains in force, the suspected water main burst has not ‘let go’ overnight,” he said.

He said the town water tank was at 17 per cent, with another update expected at 2pm on Friday.

Bottled water is available at the emergency relief centre, located at the Trentham Mechanics Institute Hall at 66 High Street, Trentham.

The State Emergency Service has received almost 6000 calls for help, mostly for fallen trees, building and flood damage, since Wednesday evening.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Thousands face days without power