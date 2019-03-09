Thousands flock to new Rocky Hospital car park

TOP MOVE: Rocky Hospital Executive Director Wendy Hoey excited to see the final product after 18 months of construction.

TOP MOVE: Rocky Hospital Executive Director Wendy Hoey excited to see the final product after 18 months of construction. Allan Reinikka ROK010319acarpark

MORE than 2000 locals have flocked to the new Rockhampton Hospital Car park in just four days.

After officially opening on Monday, the $25 million, 597- space construction has proved to be a success, with more than half the spaces full from Monday to Thursday.

Hospital executive director Wendy Hoey, said it was wonderful to see the space so full each day.

"It has been a fantastic first week of multi-level car parking at Rockhampton Hospital,” Ms Hoey said.

RELATED:

Council responds to metered parking claims

EDITOR'S OPINION: Will you be using the new car park?

Hospital says thanks to all involved in the long journey

Rockhampton Hospital car park set to open at last

REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

"I have received an abundance of positive feedback from staff and others grateful for the facility.

"More than 2000 people have used the car park in this first week.

"It is especially well received on hot, sunny days, but also in the rain, when the covered car parking and access walkways are appreciated even more.”

Rockhampton Hospital Carpark Numbers

Monday 04/03/19 = 441

Tuesday 05/03/19 = 392

Wednesday 06/03/19 = 397

Thursday 07/03/19 = 494

Total = 1724