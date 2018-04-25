Thousands gather to reflect at dawn services across region

An attendee caught this image as the sun rose over the huge crowd at the Emu Park dawn service this morning.

THOUSANDS gathered at Anzac Day dawn services around the region this morning to reflect on the important day in national history.

Crowds of people surrounded the Cenotaph at the Botanic Gardens in Rockhampton for a moving service with a Year 12 student from the Rockhampton Grammar School singing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Thousands gathered at the Cenotaph in the Botanical Gardens this morning. Contributed

Her voice echoed through the silent crowd who were all in unanimous reflection.

Another touching service was held in Emu Park with more than 1000 people gathering near the local RSL to witness the sun rise of the Keppels.

After the moving service, the iconic 'Firing of the Guns' took place at the cliff edge with people rushing to get the best seat at the front.

The sun rose over Yeppoon Main Beach this morning after the dawn service concluded. Rochelle Hall

A spectacular sunset also rose over the Yeppoon Main Beach this morning as the dawn service concluded.

More Anzac Day services and marches will be held throughout the day.

ANZAC DAY MARCHES

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast District Services

March and service assembly at 9am, step-off at 9.57am from the intersection of Archer and Alma Sts.

A Civic Service of Remembrance will be held at City Hall, Bolsover St, at the conclusion of the march. Street closures and detours will be in place.

Rats of Tobruk Association Rockhampton Branch

Service at 8am, Jeffries Park, corner Alma and Albert Sts.

March assembles at 9am, Jeffries Park, Archer St.

Mount Morgan Service

March assembles at 10.30am at the School of Arts, Morgan St. Step-off at 10.45am, service 11am at Anzac Park, Morgan St.

Emu Park Service

Parade stepping off at 9am from outside the Pine Beach Hotel.

Service to commence at the completion of the march.

Yeppoon Service

Street March will assemble at 8.30am near the old railway site for 9am step-off.