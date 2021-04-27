Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Thousands impacted as CQ towns lose power

Melanie Plane
27th Apr 2021 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: Power has returned to Central Queensland homes and businesses following a region wide outage on Tuesday morning.

Ergon Energy has removed its power outage alert covering parts of the Central Highlands, although the cause of the outage remains uncertain.

INITIAL 9.21AM: Nearly 10,000 Ergon Energy customers are without power across Central Queensland communities due to an outage.

Ergon Energy’s outage finder shows 9020 customers in the Emerald area lost power just before 8.30am Monday.

Areas impacted include Anakie, Bogantungan, Capella, Emerald, Fernlees, Gindie, Rubyvale, Sapphire, Springsure, The Gemfields, Willows Gemfields and Wyuna.

The outage is also impacting a further 135 customers in nearby Comet, Duaringa and Yamala.

The Ergon Energy website states the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs and fault finding is in progress.

It is understood the outage could be the result of a head-on crash on the Peak Downs Highway.

There is no estimated repair time.

ergon energy highway crash power blackouts power outage
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Person injured in two-vehicle smash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Person injured in two-vehicle smash

        Breaking The crash occurred at an intersection in Biloela.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

        Premium Content LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

        Council News But a local government regulation sparked a debate between the councillors.

        Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

        Premium Content Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

        Crime A drunk man told police to touch his genitals several times while he was being...