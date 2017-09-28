Thousands in CQ to benefit from mega $110m payday

THE Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, has urged for locals to review their superannuation after ATO figures showed there were more than 24,000 unclaimed accounts in Capricornia.

These figures have shown that as of June 30 there are over 6.3 million ATO-held or lost super accounts, some of which are worth up to $18 billion.

With 24,285 accounts totalling over $110 million from the Capricornia region, Ms Landry said this was a great reminder for people to check on their superannuation.

"There are many ways people can lose contact with their superannuation,” Ms Landry said.

"Including changing jobs, which may force them into a new superannuation fund, moving homes, or not updating their details with their superannuation fund.

"I encourage everyone to log onto the ATO website to check if they have any unclaimed superannuation.”

Minister for Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O'Dwyer said the government had introduced reforms that would deliver a strong superannuation system focused on delivering outcomes for Australians.

"Our changes ensure more than one million workers will have the right to choose their own superannuation fund,” Ms O'Dwyer said.

"This will help to reduce the number of multiple accounts which inevitably lead to unclaimed and lost superannuation.”

These changes include legislation that give the choice of Superannuation fund to workers who are denied such under enterprise bargaining agreements or workplace determinations.