Thousands in regional arts funding up for grabs

Applications are open for a new round of the Regional Arts Development Fund.

APPLICATIONS are open for a new round of Regional Arts Development Funding for projects starting after August 24.

The partnership between Rockhampton Regional Council and the State Government supports professional artists and arts practice in regional areas, aimed at promoting local cultural priorities.

Councillor Rose Swadling said emerging artists could improve their skills with the grants or local arts groups could employ professional artists with specific projects.

"Because it is local, RADF is ideal for projects that may struggle in the more competitive environment of state and federal funding,” Cr Swadling said.

"All applications are assessed locally by a local panel who have expertise in a wide range of arts fields. I urge people considering applying to have a look at the guidelines on the Rockhampton Regional Council website to see if the fund can help their project.”

Each year, about 500,000 people are involved in RADF projects as practitioners, participants or audience members.

Applications for the current round close Monday, July 24.

For more information, contact Rockhampton Regional Council on 4932 9000 or email RADF@rrc.qld.gov.au. Forms are available for download from rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/radf.